Awanda B. Olmstead, 89; Six-Decade Member of ‘Red Door’ Church

ONEONTA – Awanda B. Olmstead, 89, who was active in the First United Presbyterian “Red Door” Church for almost six decades, passed into the Lord’s care on Nov. 4, 2019.

She was at Robinson Terrace Nursing Home in Stamford, under the compassionate care of nursing staff, Hospice professionals, volunteers and church family members.

Awanda Belle Aldrich was born on Jan. 12, 1930, East Masonville, daughter of Cecil B. and Anna B. (Gifford) Aldrich.

She graduated from Sidney Central High School in 1949 and New York State Ag & Tech (now SUNY Delhi) in 1950.

On Oct. 9, 1950 she married Lester H. Olmstead, who predeceased her in 1997.

Awanda worked at Clarkson Electric.

She was a very active member of First United Presbyterian (the “Red Door” church) for 59 years and longtime volunteer at The Lord’s Table. She shared God’s love with everyone she met.

She is survived by a daughter, Lu Apple of El Paso, Texas; grandsons, Thomas and Victor and their families of Arizona; as well as a loving, extended family.

A memorial service to honor Awanda’s life of faith and service will be held in the spring.

Donations in Awanda’s memory may be made to First United Presbyterian Church, 2 Walling Ave, Oneonta, NY 13820.

To leave a condolence online with Awanda’s life story, please visit www.grummonsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home of Oneonta.