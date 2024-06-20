Awards to Springfield Nonprofits Announced

SPRINGFIELD—The Community Foundation of Otsego County, which administers the Advocates for Springfield Fund, recently approved awards to two Springfield charitable organizations that support the health and well-being of the Town of Springfield. The Springfield 4th of July Committee and the Springfield Historical Society will each receive $500.00 toward upcoming events.

The 4th of July Parade and Celebration have been making Springfield the “place to be on the 4th of July” since 1914, celebrating the nation’s birth and ongoing freedom and justice for all, the ideals upon which America was founded. The parade of 70-100 entries lasts more than an hour, then continues with festivities at the Community Center. This includes a concert by the Cooperstown Community Band, Brooks’ BBQ, a quilt show, games and entertainment.

The day continues into the evening at Glimmerglass State Park with music provided by “Scattered Flurries,” and finally fireworks will light up the night sky. The day’s events are partially supported in collaboration with The Glimmerglass Festival for its season preview concert. This year the preview concert is on July 13.

The Springfield Historical Society collects and preserves the material culture of the Town of Springfield, to exhibit and interpret the history of the town and its people for the public and to offer public educational programs and events. The new exhibition will be titled “Springfield’s Gilded Age.” The rapid expansion of industrialization created great wealth in the late 19th century, while the expansion of railroads allowed for travel from the cities to summer retreats. Otsego Lake was a main attraction for both its beauty and for the leisure activities it allowed. Wealthy families built summer retreats on land at the northern end of the lake.

These six great estates—Swanswick, Pinehurst, Ringwood Manor, Cary Mede, Mohican Manor, and Hyde Hall—comprise an important part of the history of Springfield and continue to contribute to the town’s special identity.

The centerpiece of this exhibition will be six large panels containing photographic images of each of the six great estates in their heyday, coupled with text describing the estates. Photographs of original family members engaged in various activities and sporting events of the period, such as horseback riding and boating, will be included. A map of the northern shore of Otsego Lake will indicate the locations of the estates in the photo panels. In conjunction with the exhibit, a lecture about the estates and their impact on Springfield will be presented by Suzanne Goodrich and Nancy Einreinhofer.

When completed, the exhibition may be seen at 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. For hours, and more information, contact springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.