Juvenile patas monkeys Sisu and Mushu are being hand-raised by Rosamond Gifford Zoo staff in the zoo’s Animal Health Center Intensive Care Unit.

Baby Patas Monkeys Being Hand-raised at Rosamond Gifford Zoo

SYRACUSE—Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon II announced recently that two patas monkeys gave birth to babies within a month of each other at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. In both cases these monkey mothers, Iniko and Kasi, struggled to demonstrate maternal instincts necessary to raise their young.

According to a media release, 3-year-old Iniko gave birth to female Sisu (See-sue) on April 26, and her older sister Kasi gave birth to female Mushu (Moo-shoe) on May 11. The baby half-sisters are fathered by the leader of the patas troop, Mac. The patas monkey troop at the zoo mirrors this highly social species’ natural composition in the wild, in which one male and several females live together in a group.

County Executive McMahon said, “We are so glad to welcome these primate newborns to our zoo. The animal care team’s diligent work has ensured little Sisu and Mushu have a safe and healthy future.”

In the wild, the species has a comparatively low survival rate for births—making these births all the more significant. It is common for wild young patas monkey mothers to be uninterested in or incapable of raising their young. Iniko and Kasi lack experience in raising babies, so their expert caretakers were on the lookout for signs that the mothers might need help. After careful observation, the zoo’s veterinarian and specialists determined that the best way to ensure the health of both babies was to hand-raise them in the Animal Health Center Intensive Care Unit.

“Given the adversity that this species faces with reproduction, Iniko and Kasi’s babies are an exceptional contribution to the zoo’s patas monkey troop and the North American population,” Zoo Executive Director Ted Fox said. “Since the babies are so significant, our primate specialists took action to protect these little patas babies and safeguard their health so we can reach our ultimate goal of having them eventually join the rest of our patas troop.”

Hand-rearing patas monkey newborns is a large undertaking—but the process remarkably has precedence at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. Iniko herself was hand-raised at the zoo in 2020 when her mother passed away during Iniko’s delivery.

As the babies develop, their care team has begun to introduce them to the troop behind the scenes in the Social Animals Building of the zoo. This is a complex endeavor, given the extensive social structure of the troop. This slow process will include visual introductions between glass and mesh barriers, as well as introductions with individuals of the troop, before the half-sisters are fully integrated into the group.

“Iniko entered the world with the odds stacked against her but has thrived with the help of her dedicated care team,” Fox said. “The experience of raising Iniko will prove invaluable as our team takes on twice the task, hand-rearing two baby patas monkeys at the same time. Because these two amazing creatures are so close in age they can be raised together, which definitely helps develop their social skills”

Eventually, Sisu and Mushu will join their mothers and the other members of the patas family on exhibit. The care team is monitoring the babies around the clock and looks forward to introducing them to the public at the Animal Health Center soon. Until then, the zoo encourages the community to follow its social media channels for relevant updates on the little primates’ development and scheduled viewing hours.