Baptist Church Accepting Donations of Flood Relief Supplies

ONEONTA—The Main Street Baptist Church, 33 Main Street, is currently collecting flood relief supplies.

“We have the opportunity to deliver a truck of flood relief supplies to the First Baptist Church in Asheville, North Carolina, where they have a distribution center for the community,” according to a Facebook post.

Items specifically requested by the distribution center include: bottled water, non-perishable foods, paper towels, toilet paper, toothpaste, disinfectant wipes, feminine products, baby formula, baby diapers, baby wipes, large tarps, clothes pins and clothesline, large trash bags, dog food and cat food, and batteries of all sizes.

The North Carolina distribution center is not accepting items of clothing at this time.

Community members can drop off donations at the Main Street Baptist Church gym between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Donations will be accepted until the truck is full, organizers said, which could be as soon as Saturday, October 12. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/MainStreetisforFamilies.