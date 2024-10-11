Family Heading South with Much-needed Supplies

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29 Walk For Hurricane Relief Give the gift of Christmas to children in need. To participate in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program CLICK HERE! HURRICANE RELIEF – 6-9 p.m. Walk to raise money for Hurricane victims. Admission, $3. Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1622705 LECTURE SERIES – 12:20 p.m. Dr. Elena Chernyak presents “Intimate Partner Violence in The Former Soviet Union Societies: Risk Markers and Protective Factors.” Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4865 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwicks-chernyak-present-next-faculty-lecture/…