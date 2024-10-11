Family Heading South with Much-needed Supplies

Items currently most needed are non-perishable food, cold-weather gear of all sizes and bleach/cleaning supplies. Other supplies that are needed include bottled water, wipes, baby formula, hand sanitizer, paper towels, toilet paper, batteries, flashlights, first aid supplies, feminine hygiene products, personal hygiene products and toiletries (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc.), trash bags (contractor size preferred), tarps, blankets, towels, shovels, brooms, coolers, gloves, generators, propane, gas, cook stoves, candles, matches, lighters, charcoal and pet food (dried or canned).…