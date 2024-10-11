Advertisement. Advertise with us

The Dennis family of Hartwick—Cooperstown Central School fifth-grader Logan, 10, third-grader Liam, 8, and parents Megan and Dustin—accepted hurricane relief donations from community members on the morning of Friday, October 11. The family will drive donations down to a church within 20 minutes of Chimney Rock, North Carolina and other areas hard hit by Hurricane Helene. (Photo by Larissa Ryan)

Family Heading South with Much-needed Supplies

A steady stream of cars arrived at the Cooperstown Elementary School parking lot on Friday morning, October 11, to deliver donations to the Dennis Family, who will now transport them to North Carolina. (Photo by Larissa Ryan)

