Barber: Leave Decision On Reopening County To ‘Medical Experts’

He Criticizes Oberacker Call

To Plan ‘un-PAUSE’ Locally

SCHOHARIE – Democrat Jim Barber this evening issued a statement saying he “profoundly disagrees” with his Republican opponent Peter Oberacker‘s idea of developing a local plan to reopen Otsego County instead of waiting for Governor Cuomo to do so.

Both men are running to succeed state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford.

While the Otsego County Board of Representatives today “voted to support a science- and information-based regional approach to safely reopen our businesses and industries, … I was deeply disappointed that Representative Oberacker voted against this resolution, suggesting his own personal experience makes him better informed as to when to begin reopening businesses in Otsego County.”

Barber applauded the county board, saying, “We all want to get back to work and restart our economy, but we must rely on medical experts and science-based criteria to guide us as we re-open businesses. This is too important to get it wrong. People’s very lives are at stake.”