Barton Bonney, 80;  Owned Chestnut Street Radio Shack

ONEONTA – Barton Bonney, 80, a WDOS engineer and former owner of Radio Shack on Chestnut Street, Oneonta, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Born in Philadelphia, Barton relocated to Oneonta with his family to work for WDOS as a radio engineer, later owning the Radio Shack.

He was an amateur radio operator (callsign N2PTA), and longtime member of the Oneonta Amateur Radio Club, American Radio Relay League and St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Laurens.

Barton is survived by his wife, Margaret; sister, Cherie Lotito; two children, Karen Smith (husband, Jack) and Kevin Bonney (wife, Melissa); seven grandchildren, Michael Nelson (wife, Virginia), Charlene Forsythe (husband, Randy), Terri Bonney, Bradley Seeley, Douglas Alise, Cody Steele and Ryan Money; and five great-grandchildren, Joshua, Abigail, Flynn, Landon and Marie, with one on the way.

A memorial service will be arranged by the family for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Laurens, Milford Emergency Squad and East Meredith Fire Department.

To send online condolences, visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley.