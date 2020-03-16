Baseball Hall Of Fame Cancels Classic Weekend

COOPERSTOWN – The annual Hall of Fame Classic weekend at the Baseball Hall of Fame has been cancelled, Jon Shestakofsky, Communications VP, announced moments ago.

“This precautionary measure is being implemented in accordance with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and government officials to limit opportunities for large gatherings and the further spread of the COVID-19 virus,”Shestakofsky wrote in a statement.

The weekend – originally scheduled for May 22-24 – features the Legends game, where Hall of Famers and MLB players play a seven-inning game at Doubleday Field, as well as the BASE Race 5K and the “Night at the Museum” program.

According to the Hall, all tickets for all Classic events will be refunded.