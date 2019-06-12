Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Baseball Hall of Fame Celebrates 80th Birthday With Card, Talks Baseball Hall of Fame Celebrates 80th Birthday With Card, Talks 06/12/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Baseball Hall of Fame Celebrates 80th Birthday With Card, Artifact Talks Sunny Hart and her fiance Tony Ellstrom, Houston, sign the Baseball Hall of Fame’s 80th birthday card as part of the Hall’s annual birthday celebration this afternoon. The Hall, founded in 1939, will have special talks and artifact tours dedicated to the opening year all afternoon. (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Revelers At Hall Of Fame's 75th Birthday Party Baseball Hall Of Fame Names 2015 Inductees This Afternoon Babe Ruth Exhibit Opens at Baseball Hall of Fame