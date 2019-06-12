Baseball Hall of Fame Celebrates 80th Birthday With Card, Talks

By: Libby Cudmore  06/12/2019  2:33 pm
Sunny Hart and her fiance Tony Ellstrom, Houston, sign the Baseball Hall of Fame’s 80th birthday card as part of the Hall’s annual birthday celebration this afternoon. The Hall, founded in 1939, will have special talks and artifact tours dedicated to the opening year all afternoon. (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com)

