Baseball Hall Offers Vets Free Entry Until Nov. 30

COOPERSTOWN – In honor of Veterans’ Day, all veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces will be admitted free to the Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main St., from today through Nov. 30.

Veterans can reserve tickets online through the Museum’s timed ticketing program at baseballhall.org/reopening. Walk-up tickets are also available at the Museum, with guests being given the first available timed ticketing slot.

You will be asked to provide:

S. Department of Defense Form 214

United States Department of Veterans Affairs ID Card

New York State Driver’s License with Veteran distinguishing mark

Twenty-year career retired and active duty military receive free admission every day.

Sixty-eight of the 333 Hall of Famers interrupted their baseball careers for military service, and each is recognized with a medallion below their plaque in the Hall of Plaques. Beginning today, a new self-guided tour highlighting the intersection of baseball and the military will be available to all visitors.

The Hall of Fame will celebrate Veterans Day online with a “Virtual Voices of the Game” program featuring Vietnam veteran and former big leaguer Chuck Goggin at 2 p.m. today. Goggin will discuss his service as a Marine in Vietnam, which included his being awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star – as well as his baseball career, including earning his first Major League hit as part of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ lineup the same day Roberto Clemente tallied his 3,000th hit. Click here for more information and to register for the event.