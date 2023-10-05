Letter from Jennifer Basile

Campaign Kicking Into High Gear

First and foremost, my commitment to the residents of Otsego County extends far beyond my candidacy for county clerk. As Otsego’s deputy clerk for the last seven years, I am committed to working in the office full time, every day. I am dedicated to ensuring the efficient and accurate management of essential records, maintaining a quality line of communication between our many local, county, and state public officials, and serving the public with professionalism and dedication. Quite simply—I cannot abandon my commitment to the great people of Otsego County.

Furthermore, my campaign has diligently planned and begun executing comprehensive community outreach efforts. The success of my campaign relies on this essential work to ensure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to hear my plans for the office and to ensure that every voter has the opportunity to cast their ballot. This endeavor demands an enormous amount of my time and attention, making it challenging to accommodate a debate without compromising the quality of our efforts.

In the free time I am able to find, I have chosen to spend it speaking with voters one-on-one, actively listening to their concerns and working to implement real solutions to the issues that matter. I am very proud to announce that due to these efforts, I have secured a shared office space in Oneonta from which to operate a mobile DMV program.

I hope voters will appreciate my focus on tangible actions and my dedication to their needs and concerns. I am always open to conversations and discussions with the residents of Otsego County and I remain committed to being a trustworthy and accessible candidate. People are welcome to reach out to me at any time at basileforclerk.com or via my campaign Facebook page.

Jennifer Basile

Candidate for Otsego County Clerk