Basset Extends Visitation Limits Through Feb. 15

Patients’, Employees’ Health, Safety

Depend On It, Memorandum Says

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Bassett Healthcare Network has extended its limited visitation policy at Bassett and Fox hospitals and all facilities across the region through Feb. 15, it announced today.

In addition, all regional clinics and long-term care facilities, including Fox Nursing Home, remain closed to visitors.

Patients who require support persons and/or medical interventions (when it is absolutely vital to their medical care) may be accommodated at the discretion of the patient’s care team. Click here for complete guidance.

“It is imperative that we continue to reduce the amount of people entering all buildings around the network as much as possible,” the Healthcare Network said in a message. “The safety and health of our patients and employees is critical as COVID-19 volumes increase. We are relying on your assistance every day to help us carry out these safety restrictions across the network.”