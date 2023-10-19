Bassett at 100 by Dr. Tommy Ibrahim

Hiring Initiatives and Our Community

One of Bassett Healthcare Network’s major goals is to be an employer of choice. We have made excellent hiring progress over the last year, with nearly 2,000 new employees joining our network. More than 180 of these caregivers are nurses. Still, Bassett has many open positions in a variety of disciplines.

We strive to cultivate a fulfilling work environment, help our caregivers perform excellent and satisfying work, and offer them with opportunities to advance and grow, personally and professionally. A growing workforce at Bassett Healthcare Network means better care access for our patients and communities.

We need people. And we’re thinking outside the box.

In the last month, Bassett Healthcare Network has announced a series of major employment initiatives to increase the pipeline of talent coming to our organization. First, we unveiled our new Bassett CARES program with Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta that aims to support and retain recent graduates by providing a loan repayment stipend for alumni who accept full-time jobs anywhere across Bassett Healthcare Network (in any position!).

The future of healthcare—and of our rural communities—is rooted in strategic partnerships, creativity, grassroots connections, and our ability to bolster resources to stimulate economic development in our region.

Just last week, we also announced a 90-day enhancement to sign-on bonuses for a variety of open job positions. Key jobs with increased sign-on bonuses include those in nursing, radiology, laboratory, physical and occupational therapy, operating rooms, and emergency departments, among other disciplines. Registered nurses can earn up to $35,000.00, while employees in the other positions listed—like licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants, radiology technicians, operation room scrub technicians, physical and occupational therapists, emergency department technicians, and physical and occupational therapy assistants—are eligible for sign-on bonuses between $15,000.00 and $20,000.00.

Additionally, we have plans in place for a four percent salary increase for all non-practitioner employees across our eight-county service region in the next two months. This is part of our commitment to remain competitive with compensation and benefits, including continuing education, certification opportunities, and tuition reimbursement for employees—whether at the bedside or in non-clinical and administrative roles.

We’re even reimagining the possibilities of what “bedside” means—over the past few months, Bassett has been working to recruit practitioners to our team who work in an entirely virtual capacity. Our digital front door—Bassett’s online menu of quick, on-demand, virtual care options—continues to expand access for our patients. For certain non-emergent medical concerns, specialty appointments, and other types of care, virtual medicine is proving to offer incredible convenience and efficiency. Plus, we are increasing the pipeline of practitioners joining our workforce much more quickly by embracing this new—and much needed—branch of practice. Visit bassett.org/get-care-now to learn more about the virtual care options we have available to you.

As the provider of healthcare and a top employer in Central New York, Bassett is a key player in community growth. We’re passionately invested in the health of our communities, and this includes providing a meaningful, rewarding, and unique place for our citizens to grow their careers. We also know that our communities are passionately supportive of their personal caregivers, local hospitals and the clinics they’ve made their medical home.

We’re honored to be a part of your family’s care. We hope our communities may also consider becoming a part of Bassett’s family.

Please visit bassett.org/careers to explore the many career opportunities available across Bassett Healthcare Network.

Sincerely,

Dr. Tommy Ibrahim

President & CEO

Bassett Healthcare Network