Bassett Chief Looks to Future

Jeff Joyner Leaving, Changes on Horizon

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

COOPERSTOWN

February rumors of a “big shakeup” on the horizon for Bassett Healthcare Network appeared to have been realized last week when information surfaced indicating that Jeff Joyner, senior vice president and chief hospital executive of A.O. Fox Hospital, would be leaving and some clinics would be closed. Bassett President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tommy Ibrahim addressed these reports on Tuesday, March 6 at his Cooperstown office

“Jeff Joyner has resigned to pursue other opportunities. He will be here for another three months,” said Ibrahim.

No details have been released as yet regarding plans to replace Joyner.

A.O. Fox Hospital is part of the Bassett Healthcare Network, along with Bassett Medical Center (formerly The Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital), Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Little Falls Hospital and O’Connor Hospital in Delhi.

Attributing a scarcity of human resources, Ibrahim also confirmed that Bassett would be consolidating two women’s healthcare facilities in Oneonta and two primary care practices within the network. Some personnel are being relocated, he said, but there will be no layoffs as a result of the changes, and services will be relatively uninterrupted.

According to the American College of Healthcare Executives’ annual survey, workforce challenges ranked number one on the list of hospital CEO’s top concerns in 2022. Financial challenges ranked second in the 2022 survey.

“This is a national phenomenon that is not going to improve any time soon,” Ibrahim agreed with regard to growing staffing challenges within the healthcare industry. “Two hundred thousand physicians left the healthcare system last year alone,” he said.

When asked how he reconciles all the positive news coming out of Bassett–the new telemedicine partnership with Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center, the network’s Primary Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission, Ibrahim’s own recent designation as a “Becker’s Hospital Review Rural CEO to Know”—with the negative public outcry in response to last week’s announcement that FoxCare Fitness will close on June 1, Ibrahim was unflinching in his resolve.

“There is no question that there are areas of the organization which require a lot of attention,” he replied. “We’re very in tune to what challenges exist.”

Financial concerns are driving many of the choices made by today’s hospital administrators. The decision to close FoxCare Fitness, for instance, came only after careful deliberation—“with the decline, it didn’t make sense.” Hospital and network leadership reached the decision to close following an extended period of declining membership and operational challenges, many of which are directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ibrahim said he and his team are exploring different uses for the fitness center and evaluating other alternatives for the community. He thanked community members for reaching out with their concerns and suggestions.

Overall, Ibrahim spoke about operating performance and “making appropriate adjustments to ensure long-term success” in keeping with the changing healthcare climate, clients’ needs and industry trends.

“We’re working as fast as we can to meet those needs and support the community. We’re trying to reconstruct the Care Delivery Model. We’re working to augment our resources with other tools–virtual, digital, automated, AI.”

Ibrahim views the changes being made by Bassett transformational, but admits that change can lead to anxiety in the community.

As for Ibrahim and Bassett, moving forward under the public eye?

“We’re going to keep focusing on fulfilling our vision and our mission. The best is yet to come.”

Bassett Consolidation Details

The Stamford Health Clinic on State Route 23 closed temporarily last winter. It is now permanently closed. The Stamford Clinic on Main Street remains open and serving patients.

The Sidney Health Clinic on River Street will be closing permanently on March 31. After that time, these services will be consolidated to the network’s Sidney Health Clinic located on Pearl Street, which will remain open to serve the community.

Oneonta Women’s Health located next to Oneonta Specialty Services on Associate Drive will be permanently consolidating to the Women’s Health Clinic at FoxCare Center. Construction to expand the FoxCare Center Women’s Health Clinic begins this month. The consolidation is slated to take place sometime this summer. After Women’s Health on Associate Drive moves into FoxCare Center, Oneonta Surgical Associates (currently located on Main Street) will move into the building that was formerly occupied by Women’s Health on Associate Drive.

All patients who receive care at these practices have been or are being directly notified.