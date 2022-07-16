Bassett displays Springbrook’s Dream Art

Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown features a wall of artwork contributed by students, residents and staff members of Springbrook in Oneonta, as part of an exhibit called What’s in a Dream?

Patients, visitors and caregivers at Bassett Medical Center (BMC) are invited to step into the dreams of local artists through an art exhibit recently installed in the BMC cafeteria. What’s in a Dream? is an array of square tiles, each contributed by a student, resident or staff member of Springbrook in Oneonta. Together they form a unified, mosaic-like pattern spanning the northeast wall of the dining area.

As the installation’s name implies, each mini-composition is a peek into its creator’s dreams. The full gambit of dreams are included — sleeping dreams, daydreams, personal longings, or aspirations for the future. Some squares depict a scene or image. Others include words, phrases or icons. Still others are an abstract mix of paint or multimedia.

The project is part of Bassett’s ongoing interest in incorporating the arts into health care. “Collaborating with Springbrook is mutually beneficial for both Springbrook and Bassett Medical Center,” explains Gerald Paciello, manager spiritual care and volunteer services as well as chair of BMC’s arts in health committee. “The Springbrook students receive the opportunity to share their gifts and talents with others. And our hospital community benefits from their art.

Their creative expressions have a direct effect on us, uplifting our holistic wellbeing. And this collaboration also connects us with our local community and celebrates diversity.”

What’s in a Dream? will be on display through the end of the summer.

To learn more about the field of Arts in Health, visit the National Organization for Arts in Health website.