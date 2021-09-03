Bassett Healthcare has Sept. 27 deadline for employees to be vaccinated

By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN — In response to the state government mandating vaccinations for all healthcare workers, Bassett Healthcare has given its employees a deadline of Monday, Sept. 27, in order to have the first dose of the vaccine.

The mandate does not offer room for religious exemption but it does allow medical exemptions.

An internal email, penned by Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, CEO of Bassett Healthcare, said if employees are not vaccinated by Sept. 27, “you will no longer meet the regulatory requirements to be employed by Bassett Healthcare Network.”

“It pains me to say this, because we value each and every one of you and everything you do for our organization,” Ibrahim said. “However, this is what the law requires, and we must follow that. More detailed policies will be coming next week.”

According to Gabrielle Argo, interim network manager at Bassett, 25% of Bassett employees are unvaccinated, according to recent statistics. She said she didn’t know how many employees they would lose by the deadline.

“We’re confident that COVID vaccines are life saving and the way we will get out of the pandemic,” Argo said during a phone interview Friday, Sept. 3. She emphasized the importance of the health of staff and patients.

“Everything we do is to ensure the safety of not only the patients but also the staff. Healthcare facilities across the state are also implementing similar plans in order to comply with state law,” Argo said.