Bassett Healthcare Network Lifts Mask Requirements in Most Care Areas

COOPERSTOWN

Bassett Healthcare Network announced today that masks are no longer required for patients, visitors or staff members across most areas of the health system.

“Bassett’s experts in infection control, incident command, employee health, and other areas have been diligently reviewing COVID-19 community transmission rates weekly,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and chief executive officer of Bassett Healthcare Network. “They have been looking for a sustained trend of decreasing transmission rates. Bassett’s eight-county service area has now demonstrated declining community transmission rates for more than three weeks.”

Though mask restrictions are now lifted in most areas, an exception is in Bassett’s skilled nursing facilities at A.O. Fox Nursing Home, Valley Residential Services, and Valley Health Services, where masks will still be required for all employees and visitors. Long-term care facilities continue to follow stricter guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based on community transmission rates to protect residents

Bassett Healthcare Network continues to follow CDC guidelines. In addition, building entrance screening procedures remain in place per New York State Department of Health regulations.