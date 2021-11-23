Bassett Healthcare offering vaccines to ages 5 and up

Vaccines are now available at Bassett Healthcare for ages 5 to 11 at pediatric and school based health clinics in the region.

The vaccine is 90% effective for preventing COVID in children.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment,” Dr. Monica Brané, chief of Pediatrics at Bassett Healthcare Network, said in a media release. “Finally, our children have a safe and effective vaccine to help protect them and their loved ones against COVID-19. As a mother, as a doctor, and as a community member, I know that getting our kids vaccinated is one of the most important things we can do right now to take another major step towards beating this pandemic. Please make an appointment with your child’s practitioner today – as soon as possible – to get their COVID-19 shot. It’s one of the most incredible gifts we could ever hope for ahead of the holiday season.”

Go to www.bassett.org for more information.