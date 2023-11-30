Bassett Healthcare Security Team Is Now Open Carry

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

COOPERSTOWN

In response to growing trends of violence against healthcare workers nationally, Bassett Healthcare Network’s Security Department has moved from a concealed carry to an open carry model.

According to Director of Public Relations Gabrielle Argo, in order to meet campus security needs across the region, Bassett’s security team is continually implementing evidence-based, best-practice policies and safety models to support employees, patients, and visitors in a changing environment.

This change is about visibility and deterrence.

“Research strongly reveals that perpetrators are less likely to attempt to carry out any type of violent act if obvious security measures are in place, like the presence of armed guards or security officers,” Argo explained. “Healthcare workers are more likely to suffer workplace injuries than workers in any other industry. Workplace violence in healthcare is a rising public concern, and Bassett’s leadership and security team are committed to evolving safety strategies that offer preventive education and proactively offer protection to caregivers and those who entrust us with their care.”

Argo said the safety and security of patients, staff, and visitors are Bassett Healthcare Network’s top priority.

“We did not implement these security measures lightly. After many months of research, analysis of local and national trends, and counsel with local and state law enforcement agencies, these policy changes are taking effect with full support from Bassett Healthcare Network’s Executive Leadership Team.”

In June of this year, “Health Facilities Management” magazine reported that healthcare workers are five times more likely to experience a workplace violence injury than all other workers, according to data released in 2020 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“This places great strain on the health care delivery system, as violence has a lasting impact on the workforce, often resulting in psychological distress, higher job dissatisfaction and turnover. It also impedes clinicians’ ability to provide high-quality patient care,” the article reads.

As a result, hospitals and health systems across the nation are working to ensure workplace safety.

“Bassett Healthcare Network, like hospitals and health systems everywhere, is a place of healing and care,” Argo said. “Bassett’s Security Department plays a key role in protecting patients, staff, and visitors and helping the organization maintain an environment of safety and protection.”