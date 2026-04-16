DR. RAMI ABU-SBEIT

(Pnoto provided) DR. EVAN ADELSTEIN

(Photo provided) DR. STANLEY GIDDINGS

(Photo provided) DR. MAXIMILLIAN LINCOLN

(Photo provided) DR. MOTUNRAYO LANASE SALAAM

(Photo provided) DR. MEGAN WINNER

(Photo provided)

Bassett Healthcare Welcomes New Practitioners

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network welcomed six new healthcare practitioners during the month of February.

Rami Abu-Sbeit, MD, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a physician specializing in ophthalmology retina at Bassett Medical Center, 125 Main Street, Oneonta, A.O. Fox Hospital, 1 Norton Avenue, Oneonta and Oneonta Specialty Services, 1 Associate Drive, Oneonta. He is a surgical and medical retina specialist. He sees adult patients for retinal diseases and disorders, including uveitis and inherited retinal diseases. He is also a cataract surgeon. Dr. Abu-Sbeit is accepting new patients.

Dr. Abu-Sbeit earned his medical degree at the University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan. He completed his ophthalmology residency at Hamad Medical Corporation, affiliated with Weill Cornell Medicine, in Doha, Qatar. He has completed three fellowships. The first was in vitreoretinal surgery at Royal Eye Infirmary in Plymouth, England. The second was in medical retina at Weill Cornell Medicine-New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York. Finally, he completed his third fellowship in medical retina and molecular ophthalmology at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Evan Adelstein, MD, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as an attending physician with Cardiovascular Services-Electrophysiology at Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. He provides heart care for patients ages 17 and older, treating conditions including atrial fibrillation, SVT, bradycardia, and ventricular tachycardia. He also performs cardioversions, cardiac ablations, pacemaker and defibrillator implantation, and lead extraction. He is accepting new patients by appointment.

Dr. Adelstein earned his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. His residency took place at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He completed two fellowships—in cardiovascular disease and clinical cardiac electrophysiology—at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Stanley Giddings, MBBS, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a physician specializing in infectious disease at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown, A.O. Fox Hospital, Oneonta, Cobleskill Regional Hospital, 178 Grandview Drive, Cobleskill, FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Drive, Oneonta, and Herkimer Specialty Services, 321 East Albany Street. He provides care to patients ages 18 years and older. As a part of the Infectious Disease Department, he treats HIV, hepatitis, MRSA, C. diff, tuberculosis, STDs and infections in immunocompromised patients, among others. He is accepting new patients by referral.

Dr. Giddings earned his MBBS from the University of the West Indies in St. Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago. He completed his residency at the University of Florida College of Medicine-Jacksonville. He completed a fellowship in infectious disease at the University of Utah Health Program in Salt Lake City. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Maximillian Lincoln, MD, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as an attending physician specializing in orthopedics total joint at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown. He provides care for arthritis of the hip and knee. He is accepting new patients by appointment.

Dr. Lincoln earned his medical degree from Queens University School of Medicine in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. His residency took place at Hotel Dieu Hospital in Kingston, Ontario and the University of Calgary Faculty of Medicine in Alberta, Canada. He is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

Motunrayo Lanase Salaam, MD, MPH—who prefers to go by Dr. Salaam—has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as an attending physician with Bassett Health Center in Herkimer, 321 East Albany Street. Dr. Salaam provides care to patients ages 18 and up. She is accepting new patients.

Dr. Salaam earned her medical degree at the St. Vincent and Grenadines Campus of the All Saints University College of Medicine in Toronto, Ontario. She completed her residency at Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee.

Megan Winner, MD, MS, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a physician and surgeon in General Surgery and Surgical Oncology at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown. She has been trained in surgical oncology and hepatopancreatobiliary surgery. Working with patients ages 16 and up, Dr. Winner treats skin cancers, soft tissue tumors, and both benign and malignant tumors and conditions in the abdomen. She performs minimally invasive and open surgeries and excisions. She is accepting new patients by appointment and referral.

Dr. Winner earned her medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. Her residency took place at New York Presbyterian Hospital /Columbia University in New York City. She completed a fellowship in surgical oncology at John Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. She is certified by the American Board of Surgery.