Bassett Opens 21st School-Based Clinic

Seward, Clark Foundation

Helped Float Clinic At GMU

GILBERTSVILLE – Bassett Healthcare Network announced a few minutes ago it has opened a new school-based health center – its 21st – at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School, serving pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students.

The program is funded through grants obtained by state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, and a contribution by the Clark Foundation.

The clinic will provide primary care through pediatric nurse practitioner Tricia Kuhnau, in consultation with Dr. Kerri LeBlanc, pediatrician and co-director of program, who will visit once or twice a month. Mental health counselor Mario Molinaro and a registered dental hygienist will also be available.

The center will provide:

Annual physical examinations

Immunizations

Diagnosis and treatment of both short-and long-term illnesses

Mental health services

Health education

Preventive dental care

There is no out-of-pocket cost. The program is limited to Gilbertsville-Mount Upton students.

During the 2019-2020 school year, Bassett’s school-based programs provided 28,374 visits in 20 school districts; 19,162 were medical visits; 7,218 were mental health visits; and 1,994 were preventive dental visits.

Despite the COVID-19 threat, the health centers continued to operate at some schools, and provided Telehealth services to families.

Call 844-255-7242 to find a location near you.