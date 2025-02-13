Bassett Receives Preliminary Approval for Healthcare Safety Net Transformation Program Investment

COOPERSTOWN—On January 17, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown is one of seven hospitals and healthcare partnerships in the state to be awarded through the Healthcare Safety Net Transformation Program. (https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-unveils-transformative-investments-seven-hospitals-and-health-care)

At Bassett, this investment from New York State will be used to establish two distinct partnerships—one with Otsego County Ambulance Service, to facilitate transfers within Bassett Healthcare Network, and one with Noble Health Services, to launch a specialty pharmacy. Bassett is pleased and excited to have developed these innovative partnerships that will directly improve quality access to hospital services for our patients, officials said in a media release

“Both of these programs are very impactful for patient care and quality, and our ability to drive revenue,” said Lisa Betrus, MBA, LNHA, senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Bassett Healthcare Network. “We are honored that New York State selected us for this investment, out of the hundreds of applications they no doubt received. It speaks volumes to how the state sees the past and future successes of Bassett Healthcare Network, and the need our communities have for our healthcare services.”