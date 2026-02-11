ANTHONY NAPPI, MD

(Photo provided) ORLENE KINNEY, MD

(Photo provided) NIDHI MADAN, MD

(Photo provided) PABLO VALDES, MD

(Photo provided GILLIAN WOLFF, MD

(Photo provided) CHIDIMMA ESU, DNP, PMHNP-BC

Bassett Welcomes New Practitioners in November, December

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network welcomed six new healthcare practitioners during the months of November and December.

Anthony Nappi, MD, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as an attending physician and medical director of interventional cardiology at Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. Dr. Nappi provides cardiovascular care to patients ages 18 years and older. He is accepting new patients by referral.

Dr. Nappi earned his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada. His residency took place at SUNY Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He completed his fellowship at Albany Medical Center and Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology.

Orlene Kinney, MD, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as an attending physician with Primary Care at Bassett Health Center Delhi, 460 Andes Road. Dr. Kinney provides comprehensive medical care to patients ages 12 and above, including preventative treatment, chronic disease and acute illness management, and care coordination. She is accepting new patients by appointment.

Dr. Kinney earned her medical degree from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez—Urena School of Medicine in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Her residency took place at New York Medical College at Valhalla. She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Nidhi Madan, MD, MPH, FACC, FSCAI, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as an attending physician with Cardiovascular Services at various network locations. Dr. Madan provides cardiovascular care to patients ages 18 years and older. She is accepting new patients by referral.

Dr. Madan earned her medical degree from Maulana Azad Medical School in New Delhi, India. Her residency in internal medicine took place at Jacobi Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx. She completed a master’s degree in public health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Maryland. She completed her fellowship in cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology and congenital and structural heart disease at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology, the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology, the Certification Board of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography, and the National Board of Echocardiography.

Pablo Valdes, MD, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as an attending surgeon with Neurosurgery at Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road. Dr. Valdes is accepting new patients by referral.

Dr. Valdes earned his medical degree from Universidad de Monterrey in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico. His residency and fellowship training in neurosurgery took place at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel. He also completed fellowship training at University of Rochester Medical Center.

Gillian Wolff, MD, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as an attending physician with urology at Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road. She is accepting new patients by appointment.

Dr. Wolff earned her medical degree at Columbia University—College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York. Her residency training took place at The University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington. She is fellowship-trained in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. She is certified by the American Board of Urology.

Chidimma Esu, DNP, PMHNP-BC, has joined Bassett Healthcare Network as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner with Psychiatry at Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road. Chidimma is welcoming new patients for appointments.

Chidimma earned her doctorate degree as a nurse practitioner from State University of New York—Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. She is board-certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.