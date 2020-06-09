Bear Rattles Neighbors Near Hickory Grove Inn

SPRINGFIELD – Neighbors in the vicinity of Clarke Pond on West Lake Road were shaken up at 8:45 this evening by a black bear seen walking past camps along Badger Lane, just off Route 80.

The bear cross Route 80 onto Lake Shore Lane and back into the vicinity of the former Hickory Grove Restarant, according to Lisa Drake.

“This is the first time I have seen a bear in my 20 plus years at camp,” Drake reported.

Two kayakers passing by also saw the animal.

Drake wondered whether county Animal Control officers might be able to remove the animal.