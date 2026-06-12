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THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

June 4, 2026

Front Page

Otsego Sheriff Lieutenant Arrested on Felony Drug Charges; Oversight Questions Mount

Manocherian Advances Plan To Build Homes in Otsego, Springfield

Shirey, David Will Lead America250 Parade on July 4th

Inside

Residents: New Boating Regulations Aren’t Fair, Consistent

SUNY Investment Announced

Baked and Brewed Café Relocates to Main Street Oneonta

Cherry Valley Gears Up for Timber Sports

‘The Grove’ Will Add 11 Apartments, Four Townhouses to Village

Cooperstown ‘Gateway’ Gets Facelift Compliments of NYSDOT

BVA Announces Schedule for ‘On the Trail of Art,’ June 13-14

Oneonta Community Concert Band To Present Flag Day Performance

News Briefs

News Briefs: June 11, 2026

Editorial

Editorial: Cooperstown Missed the Boat…and the Bandwagon

Letters

Berman: Coop, Nettuno Now Sister-cities

Hamill: Many Thanks Due Upon Retirement

Mendelsohn: Candidates May Not Be Perfect, So Pick One

Miller: On Passage of A.3226A, the ‘CREEP’ Act

Columns

Citizen Science: Asteroids and Comets and Meteors…Wait, What?

Lasting Impressions: Director Dazzles Audience at Inaugural ‘Hyde Hall Talks’ Event

Invasive Species: Pesky Plants: Inconspicuous, but Not Innocent: Garlic Mustard

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: June 11, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: June 11, 2026

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

Second Sheriff’s Office Official Arrested

Learn Home, Barn Stories with Otsego 2000

Town of Otsego To Hold Hearing on Draft Comp Plan

View edition of June 4, 2026

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