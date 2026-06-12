THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
June 4, 2026
Front Page
Otsego Sheriff Lieutenant Arrested on Felony Drug Charges; Oversight Questions Mount
Manocherian Advances Plan To Build Homes in Otsego, Springfield
Shirey, David Will Lead America250 Parade on July 4th
Inside
Residents: New Boating Regulations Aren’t Fair, Consistent
Baked and Brewed Café Relocates to Main Street Oneonta
Cherry Valley Gears Up for Timber Sports
‘The Grove’ Will Add 11 Apartments, Four Townhouses to Village
Cooperstown ‘Gateway’ Gets Facelift Compliments of NYSDOT
BVA Announces Schedule for ‘On the Trail of Art,’ June 13-14
Oneonta Community Concert Band To Present Flag Day Performance
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: Cooperstown Missed the Boat…and the Bandwagon
Letters
Berman: Coop, Nettuno Now Sister-cities
Hamill: Many Thanks Due Upon Retirement
Mendelsohn: Candidates May Not Be Perfect, So Pick One
Miller: On Passage of A.3226A, the ‘CREEP’ Act
Columns
Citizen Science: Asteroids and Comets and Meteors…Wait, What?
Lasting Impressions: Director Dazzles Audience at Inaugural ‘Hyde Hall Talks’ Event
Invasive Species: Pesky Plants: Inconspicuous, but Not Innocent: Garlic Mustard
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: June 11, 2026
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Second Sheriff’s Office Official Arrested
Learn Home, Barn Stories with Otsego 2000
Town of Otsego To Hold Hearing on Draft Comp Plan