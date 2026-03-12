Letter from Bruce Beckert

Think Before Just Voting Party Line

After the first year of Trump’s second term and his most current State of the Union address, how refreshing it is to follow the fast and decisive progress we are achieving as compared to the regression we have been experiencing for a long time. If our country continued on the path we’ve been on for a so long, we would have lost the values this country was built on. This may be the reason God is using Trump to get this country back on track. Remember that our Pledge of Allegiance states, “one Nation under God.”

Many Democrat voters have been voting their party line forever, not realizing that the party has totally changed and today is operating under the dollars of evil billionaires that have the funds and intelligence to take this country down. I believe this is one of the reasons we have regressed to a dangerous point. Additionally, these billionaire dollars have taken control of most of the media, so the media delivers very slanted news and doesn’t expose the lies that also are misleading.

Those of us that understand what is taking place have a responsibility to help other voters realize what they are voting for, and also to reach out wherever we can to help MAGA candidates win. We also need to try to help our misinformed voters to realize what they are really voting for. I believe that God doesn’t do things on his own, but offers us opportunists to get in step with him. God leaves us the free will and responsibility to step up or lose. Prayer is important, but we also have to get out of our comfort zone to do our part of making things happen. If we don’t, Satan will steal the show.

Bruce Beckert

South New Berlin