Letter from Pamela Fitch Tausta

Why Are These Changes Allowed?

The Washington, D.C. center area used to be a wonderful, thoughtful, planned place; then Donald Trump decided to start wrecking the artistic planning of the national capital.

The White House used to look dignified when shown in photos with foreign visitors. Now it looks like a group of children ran in and put lots of gold stickers everywhere.

We have the plans for the ballroom. A ballroom could be useful, although there is a very beautiful one nearby. Since it is being built, architecturally it should balance the West Wing. I think of the fiddler crab with its one big claw to show his virile nature to females. Hum! As a child, I looked at issues of “National Geographic” and saw poor people with elephantiasis, which made their limbs huge. The ballroom should be called the Elephantiasis Wing.

The reflecting pool was designed for us to ponder the people in the statues reflected there. The sky and clouds were calming for the viewers. Yes, it needed repair, but it did not need to be colored intense blue, which will block out the reflections and totally destroy the design idea and enjoyment.

We will also be subjected to the Paul Bunyan/King Kong version of an arch. This will again mess up the design, as it blocks view of the mall, a design so carefully planned and constructed. Donald Trump’s hand-picked committee approved the design. It will block the wonderful Lincoln Memorial. It took Daniel Chester French and the Piccirilli brothers four years to complete the statue of Lincoln. Everyone should go to Stockbridge, Massachusetts and learn of the amazing feat of designing and carving this statue.

When are Congress and the billionaire bribers going to insist that historical preservationists and art historians nationwide get involved before allowing any money to be spent? Each of the ongoing projects has also overrun estimates of expenses by huge amounts. We need accountability. I’m waiting for tiki bars to be set up on the Florida decor patio in order to serve Coke.

Pamela Fitch Tausta

Oneonta