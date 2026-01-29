Advertisement. Advertise with us

Beltrán, Jones Elected to Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN—Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones, who were born within one day of each other in 1977, moved even closer together Tuesday as the two center fielders were elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America and tabulated by Ernst & Young.

According to a press release issued by the Hall of Fame last week, Beltrán, who was in his fourth year on the ballot, topped the lists of 27 candidates with 358 votes, which accounted for 84.2 percent of the electorate. Jones made the grade in his ninth year on the ballot with 333 votes (78.4 percent). Jones was born April 23, 1977 in Willemstad, Curaçao, the day before Beltrán’s arrival in Manati, Puerto Rico.

They will be honored during Induction Weekend 2026, July 24-27, at the Sunday, July 26 Induction Ceremony on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center along with infielder Jeff Kent, who was elected by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee last month in Orlando.

Also being honored that weekend will be the Ford C. Frick Award winner for baseball broadcasting, Joe Buck, and the BBWAA Career Excellence Award winner for baseball writing, Paul Hoynes.

