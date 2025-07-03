Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Alex Benjamin

Many Thanks for CFOC Grant

The Friends of Huntington Memorial Library has been awarded a $5,000.00 grant as part of the 2025 Spring Awards Cycle by the Community Foundation of Otsego County to go toward the design and development of the Huntington Children’s Library. This dedicated space will serve as a welcoming environment to inspire lifelong learning and a love of reading among Oneonta’s youth.

The Friends of HML is committed to advocating for, strengthening and supporting the Huntington Memorial Library in its mission to promote accessible early literacy for all children. Imagine a place where every child in our community can embark on a magical journey of growth and exploration—this is the vision for the Huntington Children’s Library.

The goal is to complete and open the Children’s Library to the public by the end of summer 2025. In addition to creating a vibrant new space for young readers, the satellite location will also provide expanded opportunities and access for adult patrons at the main library branch.

If you are interested in supporting the Friends of HML or contributing to the development of the Huntington Children’s Library, please contact Alex Benjamin at on.alexb@gmail.com. Donations can also be made in person at the library or online at hmloneonta.org.

We extend our sincere gratitude to the Community Foundation of Otsego County for their generous support.

Alex Benjamin
Library Director, Huntington Memorial Library
Oneonta

