‘Mohawk Valley Gives’ Registration for Nonprofit Fundraising Closes May 31

SPRINGFIELD—The Community Foundation of Otsego County is again partnering with the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties on “Mohawk Valley Gives,” a highly successful nonprofit giving day now in its fifth year.

The idea is simple: Otsego County nonprofits, with the assistance of CFOC, engage the community in a 24-hour community-wide giving day on September 18, 2026. Donors are prompted to give via an online website, www.givemv.org, to support their favorite charities.

In 2025, Otsego County came together and raised more than $355,000 for the 85 participating nonprofits in 24 hours. This year, CFOC is again honored to be part of the event, and is excited to work with Otsego nonprofits, businesses, donors, board members, and community residents to make its participation a success.

Nonprofits must register at www.givemv.org by Sunday, May 31. Otsego nonprofits should choose the Otsego campaign when they register.

This is an opportunity for Otsego nonprofits to increase the visibility of their work, to engage current donors and encourage new donors to participate, CFOC officials said.

Participating nonprofits can promote their mission, raise unrestricted dollars to support their organizations’ needs, and be placed in the running for several prizes and incentives that will be awarded throughout the giving day.

E-mail contact@cfotsego.org with questions or call CFOC Executive Director Jeff Katz at (607) 286-3750.