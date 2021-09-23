Best Bets by Larissa Ryan: Walk to end Alzheimers

Walk for a cause! The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening at Neahwa Park in Oneonta. Every walk around the country is planned with the health and safety of all participants. Get involved by either walking, volunteering or donating. For more information, go to www.act.alz.org/site.

•

Join the Otsego Dance Society for an afternoon Waltz in the Park. With contradances still canceled, this is a good opportunity to see some friends (with masks on), and enjoy contradancing music and a few waltzes as performed by local musician Peter Blue and friends. Waltzing with your significant other, or other member of your household, is allowed. Bring a lawnchair, snacks and water. There will not be any food available on site. By the Pavillion in Neahwa Park, Oneonta from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25. For info: 607-965-8232 or visit www.facebook.com/OtsegoDanceSociety.

•

Bust out the lederhosen and dirndl dress and get ready for the fourth annual Oktoberfest. There will be polka dances, German food, Bavarian decorations and traditional Oktoberfest Lager. Live bands include Tony’s Polka Band from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday. The Northside Sound will be performing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. At Red Shed Brewery, 709 County Rte. 33 in Middlefield. From noon to 9 p.m., Friday, Saturday, & Sunday, Sept. 24, 25, 26. For info: 607-731-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/redshedbrewing.

•

Jump online to hear from the author of the “The Andes Central School Faculty and Staff Kindness Journal,” Jennifer Finkle. She started the journal after watching an “Oprah” show discussing how good random kindness can feel to both the giver and receiver. She opened with “Remember, you as a human being are very powerful; remember, challenges teach us about the elasticity of the human spirit. Use this journal to record a random acts of kindness that you do. Pass the journal to the recipient and ask them do the same. I hope you’ll be surprised to see how good random kindness can feel.”

Finkle proceeded to pass the journal around her entire school and the results are being published with cooperation from Bright Hill Press. She is discussing the book and the “Kindness Is Contagious” project on this month’s Word Thursday. Presented by the Bright Hill Press and Literary Center. from 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23. Visit brighthillpress.org for information.

•

Get outside with the Otsego County Conservation Association and help protect our local environment. OCCA will be hosting a highway clean-up along a two-mile stretch of a local highway, so break out the sturdy shoes and long pants and be ready to give back to the planet. Equipment will be provided, courtesy of the Adopt-A-Highway program. Registration required. Meet at OCCA’s office, 7207 State Rte. 80. From 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. For info: 607-547-4488 or occainfo.org/calendar/occa-highway-cleanup/.