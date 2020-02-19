Beverly J. Leneker, 74; CV Native Worked At Canajoharie Bank

CHERRY VALLEY – Raised in Cherry Valley, Beverly Jean (Snyder) Leneker, 74, passed peacefully in her sleep Feb. 16, 2020, with her loving and caring husband by her side, after a long battle with dementia.

Beverly was born April 21, 1945, to Lawrence C. Snyder Sr. and Elizabeth M. (Bogardus), and spent her childhood in Cherry Valley.

Beverly married Raymond V. Leneker on July 25, 1964, and moved to Canajoharie to raise a family. Beverly was employed for a short time at Beech-Nut before becoming a long-time employee at Canajoharie National Bank in the mortgage department.

Beverly enjoyed playing cards with her family especially Pinochle, crocheting, music, watching NASCAR, collecting depression glass, puzzles, spending time at the family camp on Caroga Lake,her beloved pets, and time spent laughing with her family and friends.

Beverly was welcomed into heaven by her parents and brother Lawrence C. Snyder, Jr., along with her husband’s parents Raymond and Betty.

Her memory lives on in the hearts of her husband, Raymond V Leneker Jr of Canajoharie, and children Stacey L. O’Brien (Kevin) of Gansevoort, Mark T. Leneker of New York City,and Kelli N. Gomez (Esteban) of Fultonville.

Also, grandchildren Carlin of Queensbury, Regan, Dillon , Evan and Logan of Gansevoort, Gabrielle of Palatine Bridge, Adriana of Gloversville and Julien of Fultonville; one great-grandchild Carter Paul; in-laws Sue Snyder of Canajoharie, Mary and Ernest Coskrey of North Carolina, Richmond and Diane Leneker of Syracuse and many nieces and nephews.

Beverly’s family would like to thank Wilkinson’s Nursing Home staff for their care. Memorial Donations can be made in Beverly’s name to St John’s and St Mark’s Lutheran Church 99 Church Street Canajoharie, NY 13317.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, with the Rev. Sandra Perl of Bluff Point Methodist Church officiating.

Calling hours will be 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. There will be a reception following the service at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Freysbush.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

To send online condolences visit www.ottmanfueralhome.com

Arrangements were entrusted to Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY