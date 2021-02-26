Beware Of Phone Scams, Oneonta Police Advising

ONEONTA – The Oneonta Police Department is warning residents of “numerous phone scams” reported locally.

They include:

• A caller purportedly from the Social Security Office advises you your Social Security number has been compromised. You are then asked for personal information, including bank information, and – eventually – to send money.

• A caller says he or she is a lawyer and a relative of yours has been arrested and needs bail money.

• A caller poses as someone’s relative, who sounds different because of a cold, and asks for bail money.

OPD recommends the following response:

• Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story, and do what you can to verify a caller’s identity. (Remember phone numbers can be spoofed so do not count on that as verification of a caller’s identity.)

• Do not send cash, gift cards or money transfers.

• Never give out personal or banking information.

• If something seems suspicious or you feel you have been a victim of a scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.