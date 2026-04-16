THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
April 16, 2026
Front Page
Hermitage To Host Summer Programming
Village of Morris Receives $4.5 Million NY Forward Grant
Polar Bear: A Sweet Tradition Returns for the Season
Inside
Girls Volleyball Camp Returns to SUNY Oneonta This Summer
Milford Village Looking To Fix Nitrate Problem in Water Well
‘Dream Dance of Bees’ To Be Unveiled at CANO on Friday, April 17
Bassett Healthcare Welcomes New Practitioners
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: Virtual Volunteers and Citizen Archivists, Are You There?
Columns
Hawthorn Hill Journal: On Governance, Majoritarian Rule and Numeric Supremacy
Citizen Science: Order in a Constantly Changing Microbial World
News from the Noteworthy: Welcome to ‘the Supers’: Rowley, Wenck, Kuch
News from the Noteworthy: Klezmer Concert To Highlight Temple Beth El’s 90th Anniversary
On Stage: ‘Proof:’ Mathematics, Mental Illness and the Changing Times
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: April 16, 2026
In Memoriam
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Rogers Center Celebrates the Outdoors, Winter Living
Earth Day Expands into Green Dragon Weeks at SUNY Oneonta
Voucher Program Will Provide $20K in Local Food to Pantry Clients
SUNY Oneonta Students Prepare To Take the Runway for Annual Spring Fashion Show