THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
April 9, 2026
Front Page
Board Reviews Path Forward for Comp Plan, Discusses County Community Event Grants
Trustees Set Annual Watershed Septic Inspection Fee, Approve Mutual Aid Contract Addendum
Landrys Win ADK Camp Scholarships
Catan, Rockefeller Honored as Woman Trailblazers
Inside
Republican Alex Portelli on His Insurgent Run for Congress
Grady’s Interim Post at Hartwick Now Official
Creativity, Kindness on Display at Tally Ho Hobby Horse Event
Board Advances Infrastructure Plans, Approves Rates for Sewer Districts
Beetles Released in Cooperstown To Control Invasive Insect
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: National Issues Hitting Home
Letters
Garfield: Choice of Photo Was Misleading
Robbins: Composting Takes Patience, Creativity
Whelan: Headline Was Objectionable
Columns
The Partial Observer: Destination Marketing Corp. Reaffirms Commitment To Drive Tourism Throughout County
News from the Noteworthy: Our Role in Preventing Substance Misuse
Rebuttal to a Partial Observer: I’m Not Opposed to a Dog Park; I Have Municipal Responsibilities
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: April 9, 2026
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Jane Elliott Brayden
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
SUNY Oneonta Red Dragons Fall to Oswego in Men’s Basketball Semifinals
The Partial Observer: NYSEG Customers Facing Severe Financial Crises as Utility Costs Soar
NYSDOT Advises Motorists of I-88 Closure, Detour between Unadilla, Otego