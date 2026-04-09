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THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

April 9, 2026

Front Page

Board Reviews Path Forward for Comp Plan, Discusses County Community Event Grants

Trustees Set Annual Watershed Septic Inspection Fee, Approve Mutual Aid Contract Addendum

Easter Overload!

Landrys Win ADK Camp Scholarships

Catan, Rockefeller Honored as Woman Trailblazers

Inside

Republican Alex Portelli on His Insurgent Run for Congress

Grady’s Interim Post at Hartwick Now Official

Creativity, Kindness on Display at Tally Ho Hobby Horse Event

Board Advances Infrastructure Plans, Approves Rates for Sewer Districts

Beetles Released in Cooperstown To Control Invasive Insect

News Briefs

News Briefs: April 9, 2026

Editorial

Editorial: National Issues Hitting Home

Letters

Garfield: Choice of Photo Was Misleading

Robbins: Composting Takes Patience, Creativity

Whelan: Headline Was Objectionable

Columns

The Partial Observer: Destination Marketing Corp. Reaffirms Commitment To Drive Tourism Throughout County

News from the Noteworthy: Our Role in Preventing Substance Misuse

Rebuttal to a Partial Observer: I’m Not Opposed to a Dog Park; I Have Municipal Responsibilities

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: April 9, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: April 9, 2026

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Jane Elliott Brayden

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

SUNY Oneonta Red Dragons Fall to Oswego in Men’s Basketball Semifinals

The Partial Observer: NYSEG Customers Facing Severe Financial Crises as Utility Costs Soar

NYSDOT Advises Motorists of I-88 Closure, Detour between Unadilla, Otego

View edition of April 2, 2026.

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PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

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$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

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