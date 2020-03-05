Beware Of Scams Around COVID-19

AG JAMES ISSUED WARNING

ALBANY – State Attorney General Letitia James today warned New Yorkers against falling for coronavirus scams, from scammers vending bogus viruses to false-front charities.

“We must also beware of unscrupulous actors who attempt to take advantage of this fear and anxiety to scam or deceive consumers,” said James. “I encourage anyone who believes they are the victim of a scam or predatory action to contact my office and file a complaint.” The number is 1-800-428-9071.

Beware of scammers selling bogus medical treatments and learn the facts about the coronavirus. There is currently no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent the disease, so ignore offers promising otherwise. Stay informed about the disease by visiting the websites of the:

• U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov

• New York State Department of Health: www.health.ny.gov, or by calling a special COVID-19 hotline: 1-888-364-3065Report retailers that appear to take unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to the health, safety, or welfare of consumers for an unconscionably excessive price. Report such incidents to the OAG.

• Charity Navigator offers a listing of reputable charities: www.charitynavigator.org

• The Better Business Bureau offers a website that allows users to look up charities and see whether they meet various standards of accountability: www.give.org

• Beware of coronavirus-related investment scams. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently warned investors about coronavirus investment frauds. If investors are aware of or suspect securities fraud or wrongdoing, they can contact the OAG’s Investor Protection Bureau online.