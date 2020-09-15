Bill Streck Is Joining National Consultancy

Canton & Company Recruits Him

To Advise Clients Across Nation

COOPERSTOWN – Bill Streck, who built Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital into today eight-county Bassett Health Network, has joined a national consulting firm, Canton & Company, Baltimore, as chief clinical officer.

The addition of Streck, who retired this summer as Bassett Network president/CEO, enhances “the firm’s capabilities in the areas of healthcare strategy, innovation and reform,” according to the company’s announcement.

“Having someone of his caliber is a huge complement to the outstanding leadership team already in place at our firm,” said Canton CEO Don McDaniel. “Our clients require multi-faceted perspectives and strategies; Dr. Streck enhances and elevates all of that with incredible clinical, industry, and policy expertise.”

Having begun his career as a board-certified endocrinologist, Streck advanced to become the CEO for Bassett Healthcare Network in New York, serving in that role for more than 30 years. He retired in 2014, but returned on an interim basis in 2018 when his successor resigned.

In the interim, he served as innovation officer for HANYS, the Healthcare Association of New York State.

During Streck’s leadership, Bassett evolved from a single academic teaching hospital to one of the top integrated networks in the country with more than 4,000 full-time employees across more than 40 locations, the announcement said.

“I have always considered it a great privilege to participate in healthcare, which in many ways serves to define our society’s values,” said Dr. Streck. “Continuing this work with Canton & Company affords the opportunity to become part of a dynamic and creative organization committed to new ideas and solutions.”

Streck will be based in Cooperstown, and will provide strategic growth services to Canton national client base. He will support Canton’s corporate office in Baltimore, MD, in addition to the company’s growing U.S. locations, including Cleveland, Dallas, Los Angeles and Minneapolis.