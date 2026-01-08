Advertisement. Advertise with us

Matthew and Jaimie are the proud parents of Charlotte Marie, the first baby to be born this year at Bassett’s Birthing Center. (Photo provided)

Birthing Center Welcomes the First Baby of 2026

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network’s Birthing Center at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown welcomed its first baby of 2026 on January 1, 2026 at 5:11 p.m.

Charlotte Marie was born to Jaimie and Matthew. The family lives in Cobleskill. Both mom and baby are healthy and happy. At birth, Charlotte weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 20 inches long.

She is the couple’s first child and she happens to share a birthday with her family’s two dogs, Patches and Poppy.

Jaimie works for Bassett Healthcare Network as a perioperative business manager. Her office is only a short walk from the hospital room where she welcomed her daughter into the world.

“We want to say thank you to everyone who cared for us from the birthing center and from anesthesia. Everyone was wonderful,” said Matthew.

More than 900 babies were born at Bassett Medical Center’s Birthing Center in 2025.

