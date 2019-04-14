Blanche E. Powers, 76; Amphenol, Custom Electronics Employee

She worked for several companies where she was never late to work including Custom Electronics in Oneonta and the Amphenol Corporation in Sidney, until she had to retire due to poor health.

Blanche married her loving husband, James L. Powers, on Dec. 11, 1982, in New Berlin, and they resided in Unadilla.

She enjoyed being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Her home was always filled with the sounds of her laughter, especially during the holidays when they would invite family and friends to their home for food and lively conversation.

With her husband always by her side, they would go to places to eat and visit with friends. A special family gathering, planned by her children was held at McDonald’s around the 11th of December every year to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Blanche is survived by her husband, James L Powers; children, son Frankie L. Dunshee (Marc Snowman) of Deposit; daughter and son in-law, Sue and Dale Foster of Bainbridge; daughter, Beth Ann Cusick (Scott Howell) of Binghamton; grandchildren, James and Felica Chapman; great-grandchildren, Parker Chapman, Layne MacDermott and Jayda Chapman; brother in-law, Brian Robinson; sisters in-law, Barbara (Richard) VanderBunt and Donna (Dan) Anderson; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Blanche was predeceased in death by her brother and sister-in-law, William and Madge Dunshee of Massena; sisters, Elizabeth Robinson of Bainbridge and Joyce Gohl of Sherburne.

There will be no funeral service. A private graveside service will be held in Whitestore followed by a celebration of life at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by the Dakin Funeral Home, LP, New Berlin.

A special thank you is extended to hospice staff, nurses, doctors, friends and family that helped care for Blanche during her last few months.

Donations in memory of Blanche E.Powers name can be made to ALZ.org, or Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011, or by calling 1-800-272-3900.