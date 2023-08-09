Bat in Unadilla Tests Positive for Rabies

UNADILLA—A press release from the Otsego County Department of Health reports that a bat in the Town of Unadilla tested positive for rabies on August 8. One person is receiving post-exposure vaccination.

Rabies is a fatal viral infection that can be transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal or contact with saliva to broken skin or mucus membranes. The public is cautioned to stay away from any stray or wild animals and instruct their children to do so also.

It is New York State law that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated for rabies. Unvaccinated pets in contact with wildlife that is suspected or confirmed to be rabid must be either euthanized or strictly quarantined at the owner’s expense for six months.

All Otsego County residents are encouraged to call the health department at (607) 547-4230 or visit their website at www.otsegocounty.com for information regarding rabies.