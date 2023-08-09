Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bat in Unadilla Tests Positive for Rabies

UNADILLA—A press release from the Otsego County Department of Health reports that a bat in the Town of Unadilla tested positive for rabies on August 8. One person is receiving post-exposure vaccination.

Rabies is a fatal viral infection that can be transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal or contact with saliva to broken skin or mucus membranes. The public is cautioned to stay away from any stray or wild animals and instruct their children to do so also.

It is New York State law that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated for rabies. Unvaccinated pets in contact with wildlife that is suspected or confirmed to be rabid must be either euthanized or strictly quarantined at the owner’s expense for six months.

All Otsego County residents are encouraged to call the health department at (607) 547-4230 or visit their website at www.otsegocounty.com for information regarding rabies.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Bobcat Tests Positive for Rabies

The Otsego County Department of Health reports that a bobcat from the Town of Unadilla tested positive for rabies on July 15. One vaccinated dog was exposed. The dog received a booster vaccine and was treated for wounds. Four people are undergoing rabies post-exposure treatment.…

News Briefs: August 9, 2023

The City of Oneonta will host a “welcome home” block party at the corner of Dietz and Main streets from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 12. Local organizations will have tables with community resource information and all residents are encouraged to attend, mingle and welcome new neighbors. The party will feature a Q&A with Mayor Mark Drnek, street painting by artist and Common Council member Emily Falco, and street games and activities.…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 29 Otsego County Remembers The Fallen ONEONTA MEMORIAL DAY PARADE —10 a.m. Commemorate our country’s fallen soldiers. The day will begin with a parade (line-up at 9 a.m. and step off at 10), to commemorate Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo. A riderless horse will be included as a salute to the fallen, with CWO3 Shawn Hubner, who serves in the deceased’s unit, hand carrying the battalion colors from Fort Wainwright to Oneonta and marching in the honor guard. After the parade will be a ceremony of remembrance at 11 a.m. on the Veterans Memorial…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE