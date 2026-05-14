Board Reviews Ag District, Lauds Retirees

By BILL BELLEN

OTSEGO COUNTY

Following brief special meetings of the Public Works and Administration committees, the May 6 session of the Otsego County Board of Representatives began with a public hearing on the eight-year review of Agricultural District #1.

Agricultural districts offer property owners with agriculturally viable land potential tax benefits and promote the land’s continued use for farming or its preservation for potential future use. The review found that Agricultural District #1—which contains all agricultural parcels in Otsego County—currently contains roughly 188,864 acres. During the eight-year review, there were requests from seven land owners of 14 parcels to add 399.93 acres to the district, while 33 land owners of 36 parcels requested to remove 581.73 acres. During the annual 30-day open enrollment period for landowners to request inclusion in the district, five land owners of 14 parcels requested 570.57 acres of land to be added. With this information shared and no public comments to be heard, the hearing was closed.

Personnel Officer Penney Gentile congratulated three new county retirees, beginning with James McGregor, who worked in the highway department for 21-and-a-half years. Though not present, Martha Quackenbush was honored next, retiring as the business office manager after 26 years in the Community Services Department. Finally, Gentile praised Robert Satriano for 23-and-a-half years as homeland security coordinator. Each retiree received a round of applause and congratulations from board members.

Rep. Nora Mendez and Chairman Edwin Frazier Jr. were both absent, leaving the meeting’s direction to Vice-Chair Margaret Kennedy. No members of the audience chose to speak during privilege of the floor.

Moving along to committee reports, Rep. McCarty shared that County Highway Superintendent Richard Brimmer requested to have $22,000.00 in funds initially intended for the County Route 59 bridge project to be reallocated toward heat and light costs, for which he noted funding had been reduced during last year’s budget process. Brimmer felt comfortable using the funds because construction on the bridge will not move forward this year, though Rep. Daniel Wilber mentioned that he would be checking with Brimmer to see where things stood financially later in the year because of the need for that money for the bridge project later on. McCarty recalled that Brimmer also requested an increase to the funding for county highway paving from $3.5 million to $4.5 million, which he explained was possible due to this year’s crop of plow trucks being purchased with local money.

Rep. Andrew Marietta spoke for the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, beginning by summarizing his committee’s discussion with America250 Commission Chair Michelle Catan and Destination Marketing Corporation for Otsego and Schoharie Counties President and Chief Executive Officer Cassandra Majestic about the America250 event grants. The application window for the grants closed April 17, with the maximum award being up to $1,250.00. Organizers of events funded in part by the grants must submit a post-event narrative by August 21 via an online form, as well as submit their events to appear on the I Love New York America250 events page and local tourism websites. All events funded by the grants will be free to the public.

Marietta shared that the committee had positive takeaways from Mohawk Valley Economic Development District Executive Director Stephen Smith and Deputy Director Heather Devitt. The conversation consisted of an overview of the role of the economic development district in serving Otsego County and its neighbors. Marietta said that the county would benefit from federal funding accessible through the district aimed at closing no-coverage gaps for broadband across the county, which he was optimistic would have a positive impact on constituents. He also noted a proposed resolution, which minutes clarify was put forth by Rep. Eamonn Hinchey, to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the potential impacts of data centers in Otsego County. Marietta said this was a conversation that would be continued at the next meeting, and that any board input on the matter was welcome.

Rep. Adrienne Martini spoke briefly for the Human Services Committee, emphasizing that the flu season was “astronomical” this year compared to last year, part of which was attributed to a mismatch in vaccines with investigations into lapses in effectiveness ongoing.

Rep. James Powers represented the Solid Waste and Environmental Concerns Committee, beginning by discussing continued efforts to bring the negative impacts of an extended holiday hunting season on snowmobilers to the attention of state officials. Powers explained that one landowner can shut down an entire trail should they choose to not allow snowmobiling that transits their property during hunting season, disrupting entire networks. He also pointed to the potential economic impact less snowmobiling would have with fewer returns from the purchase of fuel.

Powers also detailed his concerns with Senate Bill S.4408A and Assembly Bill A.10483. Minutes elaborate that Shelby MacLeish, director of the Otsego County Conservation Association, came to the committee meeting to give an overview of the bill. If passed into law, the bill would permit the construction of new electrical transmission infrastructure on state reforestation areas, a category that much of Otsego County’s state forest land falls within. Powers said the committee approved the drafting of a resolution in support of protecting New York forests and wildlife and in opposition to the bills in question.

Kennedy represented the Administration Committee, entertaining a lengthy discussion with Gentile and County Treasurer Allen Ruffles about Tyler Technologies time and attendance services. Ruffles explained that the system—which is an additional module within the already-utilized larger MUNIS platform—would create a far more efficient mechanism for employee time keeping. Ruffles said that the implementation process would likely take between six and nine months, with an implementation cost of $36,900.00 and an annual fee of $17,700.00. He noted there are more than 20 other modules with MUNIS already used by the county that run at about $300,000.00 combined, and that this new module could be easily added to that bill. Hinchey was concerned that there may be potential for job loss, but Gentile clarified much of the current time keeping is done outside of work hours, meaning this will only save time and increase efficiency. She and Ruffles said that it would take time to begin the implementation process, but that the system could probably be fully implemented and live between mid-2027 and early 2028. The board agreed it was best to send final approval through the regular committee process, meaning a final proposal on adoption will be presented to the board in June.

After the conclusion of committee reports, Wilber shared that he attended a meeting to discuss improving traffic flow near Cooperstown All Star Village, sharing that there was a proposal to construct a pedestrian bridge over State Route 205 to reduce congestion and improve pedestrian safety. He encouraged colleagues at the New York State Department of Transportation to expedite the permitting process for the project in hopes of providing the infrastructure as soon as possible. Wilber closed by emphasizing the importance of this need for pedestrian safety on increasingly busy highways, referencing that All Star Village leadership is hoping to have doubled attendance by next year, when compared to 2023.

Rep. Leslie Berliant spoke about a conversation she, Kennedy, and Planning and Solid Waste Director Tammie Harris have been having with state legislators about limitations on funding for public transportation. Berliant said they are hoping to pursue smaller, more flexible vehicles that could bring prices down and possibly create the potential for the opening of new routes. She said that current regulations for funding make this difficult, but that their persistence had surfaced agreement on the issue and that progress is being made.

The mortgage tax report was presented and approved, followed by all resolutions on the consent agenda being unanimously approved by all board members present. With no further business to attend to, the board was adjourned.

The next meeting of the Otsego County Board of Representatives will be held on Wednesday, June 3 at 10 a.m.

The May 6 meeting can be viewed in full at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mometvKUSdg.