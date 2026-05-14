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Around a dozen locals braved the rain to unveil a memorial marker to honor Revolutionary War veteran John Davidson on May 9. L-R: Sue Drake (marker is on her son’s property), Deb Mackenzie (former county historian), Ellen Tillapaugh (mayor, Village of Cooperstown), Peter Sheppard (president, Oriskany Battle Chapter Sons of the American Revolution). (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)

Memorial Marker Honors Revolutionary War Soldier

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL
COOPERSTOWN

Just in time for America250, a new memorial marker at the intersection of Red House Hill Road and State Highway 80 honors Private John Davidson, whose gravesite is in the nearby Hickory Grove Cemetery. The marker was arranged by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation with assistance from the Empire State Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, according to a press release for the event.

“These patriot burial markers are part of our commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution,” Peter Sheppard, the president of the Oriskany Battle Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, said in a speech. “Through this program, the Empire State SAR along with the William G. Pomeroy Foundation work to ensure that the Revolutionary War patriots buried here in New York are never forgotten.”

Around a dozen locals braved the rainy day to mark the occasion, hearing speeches on Davidson’s life and the enduring impact of the American Revolution. Davidson, whose name is also spelled other ways in historical documents, served for five years in the Continental Army, according to materials cited during the ceremony, including pension petitions.

Davidson fought in the Battle of Monmouth in New Jersey and participated in the Sullivan Expedition and a range of skirmishes. Davidson was honorably discharged in New Windsor, New York in 1783. He had earlier met his wife, Elizabeth, there. The two were married in Fishkill, New York in 1781. Davidson died in 1834.

Research was conducted by Deb Mackenzie, who until recently was the county historian for Otsego County. Mackenzie initiated contact with many municipalities last year to begin America250 preparations.

“Briefly, he lived in Cherry Valley,” Mackenzie said. He started out in Danube on the Mohawk River, where he enlisted. “And I’m not sure how he ended up on the top of our hill.”

“America250 is a wonderful opportunity to recognize the uniqueness of the United States, a nation formed by ‘We the People,’” Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh said in a speech, “where ordinary people like John Davidson fought for our nation’s creation, and came home to a simple life and worked to raise a family.”

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