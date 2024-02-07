Advertisement. Advertise with us

Body of Missing Man Found After Intensive Search

COOPERSTOWN—The body of a missing Otego man was located following a large scale multi-agency search conducted on Friday, February 2 in and around the Village of Cooperstown. Authorities said Matthew V. Sisson had left Bassett Hospital around 7 a.m. on Friday, January 26 and had not been seen since.

According to a press release issued the afternoon of February 2 by Cooperstown Police Chief Frank J. Cavalieri, Sgt. Richard Kimmerer—a member of the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office assigned to one of the search teams—located a deceased male in the Susquehanna River at approximately 11:15 that morning which was later identified as the 45-year-old Sisson.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is currently investigating the death.
A press release issued by the Cooperstown Police Department thanks the New York State Forest Rangers, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Police, Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, Otsego County District Attorney, New York State Fire, Otsego County Emergency Services, Otsego County EMS, the Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department, Fly Creek Volunteer Fire Department, West Edmeston Fire Department and members of the public who assisted in the search efforts.

“We offer our condolences to the family of Matthew V. Sisson,” the press release reads. “At this time, the family is requesting privacy so they can process this tragedy and grieve in their own way.”
It has been reported that Sisson was suffering from a perforated appendix when he left the Bassett Hospital Emergency Room on January 26.

Gabrielle Argo, Bassett Healthcare Network director of public relations, said in a statement on Monday, February 6, “We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and wish to express our sincere condolences to Mr. Sisson’s loved ones.”

State and federal patient privacy laws strictly limit Bassett’s ability to provide any further information, Argo said.

Questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the New York State Police at pio@troopers.ny.gov.

