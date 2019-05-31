Bonnie Beach Jones, 66; Farmer’s Wife, Baby-Sitter, Beloved Mom

WEST EDMESTON – Bonnie J. Beach Jones, 66, of West Edmeston, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday May 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Bonnie was born in New Berlin, the daughter of the late Rupert and Elizabeth Ryan Beach. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was predeceased by her twin brother Myron Beach. She married John Jones on Aug. 7, 1971, in Bridgewater, at her parents’ home.

Bonnie a lifetime resident of the area. She was a 25-year member of the Unadilla Forks Baptist Church, and taught Sunday school. She was sincerely gracious, and compassionate, seeing the best in others. Her prayers, encouragement, and kindness brought sunshine to the hearts of many. Bonnie babysat many area children, and helped run the family farm, but she will be remembered most as a loving wife, #1 devoted mom, and doting grandmother.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by daughters Connie Jones of West Edmeston, Jennifer (Craig) Carnahan of Rochester, and Shelly (Mark) Giedraitis of North Brookfield; grandchildren Jenna (Kirk) DeRidder, Jordan Plows, Samantha Plows, Parren Carnahan, Gillian Carnahan, Nicolai Giedraitis, Elizabeth Giedraitis, Jack Giedraitis, and Katherine Giedraitis, and four great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Calling hours will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday June 2, at the Unadilla Forks Baptist Church 6879 County Highway 18 West Winfield. A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be at 1 p.m. Monday June 3, at the church. Interment will be in West Edmeston Cemetery.

Following the committal, there will be a reception at the Leonardsville Community & Ministry Center, 2068 State Route 8 Leonardsville. Donations may be made to the Leonardsville Community and Ministry center in loving memory of Bonnie. Arrangements are with Delker & Terry Funeral Home 30 South street Edmeston, NY. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.

