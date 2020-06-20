‘Teddy’ Whitford;  Longtime Waterville Times Columnist

SOUTH BROOKFIELD – Evelyn “Teddy” Whitford, formerly of South Brookfield, a longtime columnist for the Waterville Times, passed away June 19, 2020, at the Waterville Residential Care Center.

Born in Ilion in 1930, the daughter of David D. and Lucy (Young) Singer, Teddy received her education at Mohawk Central School. On Oct. 14, 1947, she married John K. Stillman in the Jenks-Stillman family homestead in South Brookfield.

Teddy was a homemaker who worked side by side with John on their dairy farm. The couple raised three children: Jacqueline, Lynn Kenneth, and Brian Robert. The Stillmans taught their children to respect the environment, as the family shared fishing, hunting, wild food gatherings, and archaeological outings.

Teddy and John belonged to the North Brookfield Baptist Church, the Johnson-Rogers American Legion Post #1492, the Brookfield Historical Society, the Beaver Valley Rod and Gun Club, and the Chenango Chapter of the state. Archaeological Society. Teddy also delighted in writing the “West Edmeston” column in the Waterville Times for many years.

Teddy married Calvin Whitford in 2003. They enjoyed the fellowship and bus trips sponsored by the Brookfield Seniors, and also many invaluable hours spent with family and friends.

Teddy is survived by her grandchildren: Bryden Jones; Paula (Glen) Michiels; Jonathan Stillman; Matthew and Michael Stillman; Marla (Darryl) Warner; and Sarah (Erick) Wilcox. Daughters-in-law Kim Stillman and Wendy Stillman also survive her, as do great-grandchildren Kiara Michiels, Reagan Michiels, Austin Warner, Kyleigh Warner, and Spencer Warner.

Teddy was predeceased by husbands John Stillman (1999) and Calvin Whitford (2014); by her children Lynn (2015), Jacqueline (2018), and Brian (2018); and by her grandson Sean Jones. Also by her parents, and her siblings: Leona Bailey; Irene Buck; Charlotte Kupris; Marion Luthart; Edgar Singer; Lloyd Singer; William Singer; Jane Sleighmaker; and Isabel Williams.

A Celebration of Teddy’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday June 21, at Delker & Terry Funeral Home, 30 South St. Edmeston, with the Rev. Edward Whitehead presiding. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Teddy will be interred between her husband John and son Brian in the Brookfield Rural Cemetery.

In light of current Covid restrictions, please come prepared to maintain social distancing, and to follow simple safety protocols.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Teddy’s memory to the North Brookfield Baptist Church, c/o the Rev. Edward Whitehead, 1051 Beaver Creek Road, West Edmeston, NY 13485. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com or Delker & Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.