Bound Volumes 12-2-21

210 YEARS AGO

Advertisement – The co-partnership of Cory & Cook is, by mutual consent, this day dissolved. All persons indebted to said firm are requested to make immediate payment to said Cory, who will attend to said business at the store of Mssrs. Goodsell & Cook. They do not forget to offer their sincere thanks to all those who have been their good customers. O.L. Cory, Seth Cook, Cooperstown.

November 30, 1811

185 YEARS AGO

The company formed in London for performing voyages to America by steam, is to proceed at once to the building of its vessels. By the application of Hull’s Condenser to the engines, a saving of one-third in the fuel is effected. The first ship to be built is to have a keel 220 feet in length, a hold 27 feet in depth, 40 feet breadth of beam, and is to be of 1,800 tons burthen. The vessels will sail alternately from London and Liverpool.

December 5, 1836

135 YEARS AGO

Boys who idle away their time and neglect their opportunities for acquiring a knowledge of books and some useful calling in life, evidently do not appreciate such encouraging and stimulating facts as these — President Arthur was the son of a poor clergyman and worked his own way through college by teaching. President Garfield was a canal driver and taught school to pay his way through college. President Cleveland was a poor boy and the architect of his own fortunes. President Johnson was a tailor, and President Lincoln a rail-splitter. Still other presidents had like humble beginnings — the career of each illustrating the possibilities of achievement under our free institutions. No boy is so humble but with pluck and brain he can rise to the top round of the ladder.

December 4, 1886

110 YEARS AGO

George Southworth, a religious fanatic, who lives about two miles from Lake George on the Luzerne Road, has just completed a curious ark, in expectation of a second flood. Although hazy on just when the flood will take place, Mr. Southworth is certain that the world will be destroyed by water, notwithstanding the Bible’s promise. The ark is about fifty feet long, ten feet wide and eight feet in depth. Mr. Southworth said it was only intended for himself, his horse, cow, chickens and dog. The craft is built of hewed logs and small trees are used for the side pieces and frame work. On the bow is a long piece of pine board and painted across is the warning: “Repent, Repent, for the Day of the Lord is Drawing Near.”

December 6, 1911

35 YEARS AGO

As the bicentennial year for Cooperstown draws to a close, there is one more activity that the committee is finishing. The committee is requesting help from the public with suggestions for items that should be placed in the time capsule. The capsule will be eight inches square and will be placed in the Village Office Building down by the entrance to the police department. On Monday, December 22, a procession will be formed at the Cooperstown Theatre and following brief remarks officials will proceed down Main Street with candles lit to the library building where the time capsule will be placed. At the same time, the Fenimore Quilt Club will present a quilt to the Village.

December 3, 1986