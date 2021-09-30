Bound Volumes 9-30-21

210 YEARS AGO

The Navy – There is a question of great importance in the future policy of our government, which we think, Congress will be compelled to decide. Shall the United States complete and maintain a Navy? It is a question which has never yet been fairly met by the national legislature; but which ought no longer to remain in suspense. If we are to have a Navy, in the name of our country’s honor,

let it be placed on a more respectable footing than it now is.

September 28, 1811

185 YEARS AGO

A better evidence of the political character of the parties about to contest for the supremacy in this county and state could not be given than is afforded by the candidates for election in this congressional district. Joshua Babcock, the Van Buren candidate, is a democrat of the Jefferson school, while William H. Averell, his competitor on the “Whig” ticket, is a federalist of the Hartford Convention stamp – one of those choice spirits who feels himself degraded by holding communion with a working man.

October 3, 1836

135 YEARS AGO

Actresses follow simple and quick methods to make up for a stage appearance. The actress who wishes to make a good appearance usually washes her face in water and then in bay rum. Oriental cream or a whitish liquid is next applied with a sponge. When the face is dry it is then powdered with the softest chamois skin. Then the background, as it were, is ready, and carmine is delicately distributed with a fine velvet sponge over the features. The lips next receive attention by the homeopathic application of a red liquid. All this is done with incredible swiftness and without apparent effort to obtain artistic effect. The particular part now begins – penciling the eyebrows. A small camel’s hair brush of the best quality is moistened with the finest India ink, and work on the eyebrows is inaugurated. A delicate line is also drawn under the lashes on the lower lid.

October 2, 1886

110 YEARS AGO

The Vitagraph Company, having spent two weeks in preparation and rehearsals, took their first moving picture in the Deerslayer series Thursday afternoon. It was the scene where Hurry Harry introduces Natty Bumppo to the Hutters. The part of Natty is taken by Mr. Harry Morey and that of Hurry Harry by Hal Reid. Miss Dominicis plays Judith Hutter and Miss Florence E. Turner takes the part of Hetty. Mr. Edward Thomas will be Tom Hutter. Saturday morning the Indians attacked Hutter’s Ark; one who got aboard was thrown into the water by Judith; Deerslayer pulled her inside the ark and slammed the door, whereupon the Indians pursued the craft down the river. There was much whooping and shooting of firearms. Some of the spectators felt like taking to the tall timber. Saturday morning, Deerslayer killed his first Indian (Hal Wilson). This scene was acted on the actual spot described by Cooper near Gravelly Point. Sunday afternoon a large crowd visited the Vitagraph folks. Hurry Harry and Tom Hutter attacked the squaws in an Indian camp and were beaten off by warriors. The Star Theatre was represented in this scene by electrician Howard J. Potter, clad in Indian war paint. About 40 young men from the village will take part in the scene where the British soldiers rescue Natty Bumppo from the Indians.

September 27, 1911

85 YEARS AGO

A proposal on the part of F. Ambrose Clark and Stephen C. Clark of this village to present Cooperstown with a finely located and well-equipped bathing beach and recreation center, and the Lakewood Cemetery Association with additional land to relieve a pressing need which has developed with the passing years, was revealed Monday at a special session of the Otsego County Board of Supervisors. The formal offer was read by Clerk Dennis J. Kilkenny of Oneonta. The two Clark brothers agreed to purchase property on the east side of Otsego Lake for $5,500, known as The Fairy Springs property, and to donate to the village and the cemetery association the portions adapted to the uses mentioned. The matter was referred to the Finance Committee.

September 30, 1936