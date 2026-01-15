Bound Volumes

January 15, 2026

210 YEARS AGO

Advertisement: I want all persons to settle up with me for Newspapers, particularly those living off the road, and I will engage to furnish them with papers as usual, provided they will be punctual in paying me. My dues are in small sums, and nothing but punctuality will enable me to pay my debts, keep me in humor, and make me your humble servant, George Griffith.

Elopement: Whereas my wife Sally has forsook my bed and board, without any just provocation, this is to forbid all persons harboring or trusting her on my account, as I am determined to pay no debts of her contracting. John R. Bruce, Edmeston, December 26, 1815.

January 18, 1816

85 YEARS AGO

The 1940 hunting season in New York State claimed the lives of 28 persons and brought varying degrees of injury to 159 others the Conservation Department announced last week. The figures for the 12-month period included all accidents reported and were slightly under those of a year ago. In 1939, 30 persons lost their lives while 175 others were wounded or injured during the season. During the open deer season last fall, 13 persons lost their lives hunting the prized white-tail. Of this total three drowned, two died of heart attacks and the remaining eight met death by bullets either from their own guns or from those of hunting companions. Sixteen persons were wounded or injured during the open deer season.

January 15, 1941

60 YEARS AGO

The effectiveness of fluoridated water in reducing tooth decay was demonstrated long before formal scientific investigation even began. Nature had conducted its own experiment among some seven million residents of 1,900 communities where water supplies had been fluoridated naturally. It was the observation of dentists in these areas that the residents developed less tooth decay than the national average. This led to investigations as to the reason and it was during these studies that the theory linking cavity prevention to fluorides was conceived.

January 12, 1966

35 YEARS AGO

The League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown area believes recycling is the most cost effective and environmentally safe method of reusing and saving our natural resources. The League opposes burning of trash as a method to reduce the waste stream. Burning mixed paper, Styrofoam, plastic, and magazines, etc. has been proven by the New York State Health Department to produce hazardous chemicals. The smoke and exhaust given off by such burning often settles near the ground and is a proven health hazard. The practice of burning such waste in barrels, outdoor fireplaces, or wood stoves is not a suitable solution to reducing the trash that goes to the landfill. Martha B. Clarvoe

January 16, 1991

20 YEARS AGO

Barbara Robinson, who, with her husband, Gordy, owns Robinson Service Station on Chestnut Street, reports that contaminated soil at the station is in the final stages of being hauled away. “This is the last part of the journey,” we hope,” she said. Although contaminated with petroleum products, the soil is considered non-hazardous and is being hauled to a landfill in Albany for disposal. The Robinsons specified that the work be done by local contractors. Scott Ubner began the work which was completed by John Schallert, Jr. The project was monitored by Tom Lane of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The Robinsons are now hopeful of selling the property to an unnamed buyer.

January 13, 2006