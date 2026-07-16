Bound Volumes

July 16, 2026

160 YEARS AGO

Concert—A concert of vocal and instrumental music will be given by Les Brimmer’s band of Minstrels at Bowne Hall, on Saturday evening next. Those who like good music and would “laugh and grow fat,” will of course be on hand. The leader is known as the great Banjo player of the country; his company comprises five performers.

Soda—The soda fountain at the Iron Clad is in full play, furnishing the best drink for hot weather. A great triumph in the Strawberry line was achieved on Monday last when Mr. W.H. Collins of “Lakelands” sent to this office a basket of “Triomphe de Gands,” There were only 40 berries and yet they filled a quart measure heaping full. In flavor they are not excelled by any other berry.

July 13, 1866

135 YEARS AGO

Baseball—The Worcester team was the opponent of the Athletics in their second game, played last Saturday. And now the Richfield boys and Worcesters can hold a mutual meeting of sympathy, for again were the Athletics victorious. When the Worcester team arrived in town, it was observed that in some unaccountable manner, Baldwin and Van Wie, battery if the Schenevus team, and also Ennis, third baseman of the same team, had become mixed in with the Worcester players – so the general opinion prevailed that our boys would have to “play ball.” The game was entirely free from all “kicking” and was very pleasantly played, the Athletics winning 10-2 by good hard hitting, Giles excelling at the bat. A request we are asked to lay before those who attend the baseball games: Do not address any remarks to the players while the game is in progress – they should hear only the voices of their captains.

July 16, 1891

110 YEARS AGO

New provisions of the Election Law—The colors for the ballots to be used by the different parties at the primary elections this fall have been designated by the Secretary of State. They will be as follows: Republican—Cherry; Democrat—Light Green; Independence League—Canary; American Party—Terra Cotta; Prohibition—Mandarin; National Progressive—Light Blue; Socialist—Buff.

July 19, 1916

85 YEARS AGO

Dr. Tidmarsh, conductor of the Cooperstown Community Sings has added a number of new songs to the list of favorites which were used for the sings last year. These are the new songs: “There’ll Always Be An England,” “My Sister and I” (a song of two refugee children), “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “The Erie Canal,” “Vesper Hymn,” “Prayer of Thanksgiving,” “In the Good Old Summertime,” and “Keep on Hopin’.”

July 16, 1941

35 YEARS AGO

A long-lost historic marker was returned to its home Tuesday and rededicated. The sign which marks the site of James Fenimore Cooper’s Otsego Hall on the Indian Hunter statue from 1897 to 1940 was discovered last winter in the attic of the village office building by village trustee Hugh MacDougall. MacDougall also serves as Secretary of the James Fenimore Cooper Society. The sign was evidently removed and put in storage in 1940 when the Indian Hunter statue was moved from the Cooper Grounds to Lakefront Park to make way for the statue of James Fenimore Cooper. After MacDougall rediscovered the plaque, Tom Heitz, Librarian at the Hall of Fame’s National Baseball Library and MacDougall had the sign completely renovated and mounted on the base of the statue of James Fenimore Cooper with assistance from the Leatherstocking Corporation.

July 10, 1991