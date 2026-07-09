Bound Volumes

July 9, 2026

135 YEARS AGO

The Fourth of July in Cooperstown was a very quiet day, pleasantly broken at noon by the out-door concert given by the Military Band. Even the usual ardor of the small boys was dampened by the frequent and copious showers of rain which fell. At noon, the band escorted Nelson Hose Co. to the steamer Gem, on their way to the entertainment they provided at Three-Mile Point. Considering the unfavorable weather, the attendance there was quite large, and the boys had a merry and pleasant time. At 2 o’clock, the time fixed for the baseball game between the Athletics and a Richfield Springs nine, light showers of rain were occasionally falling, but as a large number of people had gathered on the Athletic grounds to witness the game, it was determined to have it proceed, and was gotten through with in better form than anticipated. The Athletics won by a score of 10-2. (Ed. Note: The site of the ballgame is now the parking lot west of the Bassett Health Center Clinic building, the field extending across Atwell and Fair Streets)

July 9, 1891

85 YEARS AGO

Total War Effort—Americans are or should be the best informed people on the face of the earth. One thing we lack is an understanding of the meaning of “total war effort.” Whether we are neutrals, non-belligerents, or what not, according to international law, we are, in fact “in” this war. Through our President we have taken a stand against Hitler. What is “total war effort” as of A.D. 1941? Here is a suggested definition: “A total war effort is the complete utilization of every natural, mechanical, and human resource at a nation’s disposal by a nation’s government and people to bring about a decisive victory for that nation’s armed forces and a defeat for her enemies.”

July 9, 1941

60 YEARS AGO

Rotary Officers Installed—Dr. Edward F. Whalen took office Tuesday of last week as president of the Cooperstown Rotary Club. Other officers of the club include Dr. Theodore Peters, Jr., vice-president, George G. Tillapaugh, secretary, M.C. Bundy, treasurer, and C.H. Batham, sergeant-at-arms.

July 6, 1966

35 YEARS AGO

July 10, 1991

20 YEARS AGO

On Friday, June 30, Otsego Lake was 42 inches above its optimal level, topping a 35-inch record set in April 2001. The record rainfalls of Tuesday and Wednesday, June 27—28 caused flooding throughout the region and roiled the waters of Otsego Lake causing septic tanks to overflow into the debris-littered waters.

July 7, 2006